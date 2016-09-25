Victim in deadly shooting identified

EL CAJON (CNS) - The El Cajon man shot to death in front of his home early Saturday was publicly identified Sunday by the Medical Examiner's office, hours his acquaintance was arrested for the murder.
Brandon Deguzman, 21, was gunned down in front of his house in the 500 block of Danny Street in the unincorporated residential neighborhood east of Gillespie Field, according to the Medical Examiner's office.
Saturday's investigation determined that Richard James Gunner, 23, a parolee at large, was a person of interest, according to sheriff's homicide Lt. Dan Brislin.
The Fugitive Task Force, Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, Sheriff's ASTREA helicopter, and patrol deputies spent the day tracking down Gunner.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Gunner for parole violation. Sheriff's homicide detectives continued the investigation into the evening and developed sufficient evidence to arrest Gunner for suspicion of murder, Brislin said.
Gunner allegedly shot Deguzman during an altercation outside the home, Brislin said. Gunner was an acquaintance of the Deguzman and was in his company along with several other people earlier that morning and Friday night.
Gunner was booked into the San Diego Central Jail for suspicion of murder and held without bail felony for the parole violation.
Deputies asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Sheriff's Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321, or after hours at (858) 565-
5200.t.
RELATED COVERAGE
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.