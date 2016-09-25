2 men arrested, teen detained in California triple slaying

The home where three adults were found dead Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, after a young child called 911 to report her parents had died is seen in Fullerton, Calif., Sunday. The child placed the call about 8:20 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the home, w

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Two men were arrested and a 17-year-old girl was detained Sunday on suspicion of killing three people inside a Southern California home over the weekend, police said.

Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus would not say if the arrested teen was the missing daughter of two of the victims.

He did say she has been found since authorities issued an alert looking for her, initially saying they were concerned about her safety.

"Katlynn Goodwill Yost has been located and she is unharmed," Radus said. "State law prevents law enforcement from releasing the names of juveniles who have been arrested for crimes. That said, a 17 year old female juvenile has also been detained in connection with the murders and is in the custody of the Orange County Juvenile Hall."

The arrests came a day after a child called 911 to report her parents had died.

Officers who went Saturday morning to the home in the southeastern Los Angeles suburb of Fullerton discovered two men and a woman dead with signs of trauma to their bodies. Two girls, age 6 and 9, were found unharmed inside the home.

Radus identified the victims — Christopher Yost and Jennifer Goodwill Yost — as the girls' parents and described the third victim, Arthur William Boucher, 28, as a family friend. The cause of their deaths was under investigation.

Suspects Josh Acosta, 21, of Fort Irwin and Frank Felix, 25, of Sun Valley, were arrested Sunday morning and booked into jail for investigation of murder, Radus said.

The sergeant did not disclose a motive for the killings but says investigators believe the victims were targeted by the suspects.

"We hope the quick arrest of these individuals will bring comfort to the community and assist the friends and family of those affected by this unthinkable crime," he said.