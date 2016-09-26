Paula Jones Says She Would Attend Debate, If Invited, to 'Make H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Paula Jones Says She Would Attend Debate, If Invited, to 'Make Hillary Nervous'

Updated: Sep 26, 2016 8:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.