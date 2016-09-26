Two small earthquakes strike Imperial County

PASADENA (CNS) - Two small earthquakes struck northern Imperial County Monday morning. the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The first was a 3.2-magnitude temblor that hit at 6:14 a.m. at a depth of around 3.7 miles, its epicenter 11 miles west-northwest of Niland, south of the Riverside County boundary, according to a computer-generated USGS statement.



The second measured 3.0 and struck at 7:33 a.m. at a depth of around 8.6 miles 13 miles west-northwest of Niland, according to a second computer- generated USGS statement.