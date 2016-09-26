Heat Alert: Strain on power grid, schools and firefighters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric is urging utility customers to cut back on their power usage Monday as temperatures across the county continue to skyrocket.

The utility has enough electrical capacity to meet the expected demand, but officials are asking residential customers to ease the strain on the electric grid by reducing power consumption between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.



Those enrolled in the SDG&E's Reduce Your Use program can earn a credit of 75 cents per kilowatt hour saved. Customers can sign up at www.sdge.com.



SDG&E officials suggests using a fan instead of air conditioning; raising thermostats by four to six degrees; unplugging chargers and power strips; running major appliances before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.; and turning off pool pumps between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning for the mountains and inland valleys, where critical fire weather conditions are forecast, is set to expire at 3 p.m. Monday. A wind advisory for the mountains and valleys warning of northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hours and gusts that could reach 50 mph near the foothills and 60 mph in the mountains will end two hours later.



Peak wind gusts recorded in the mountains on Sunday ranged from 35 miles per hour in Warner Springs to 65 mph in Descanso. Gusts in the inland valleys topped out at 45 mph in Julian, and 36-mph winds whipped through In-Ko-Pah in the desert.



Record high temperatures were set Sunday in Chula Vista and El Cajon, and Monday will be hot again, forecasters said. A heat advisory for the coast and the valleys will expire at 8 p.m.