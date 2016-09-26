San Diego Film Festival celebrates & inspires filmmakers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - For five fun-filled days, the San Diego International Film Festival presents the best in independent filmmaking.

The festival highlights extraordinary indies and first looks at studio films vying for the Academy Awards. There will also be panel discussions with filmmakers that will inspire, entertain, educate, and stimulate conversation among film lovers.

The film festival also includes the Night with the Stars, a celebrity-studded award ceremony, red carpets and parties.

CLICK HERE for the full schedule.