'A lot of pain' - Marlins cope with Fernandez's death

Junko Sasaki of Japan cries at a memorial for Jose Fernandez at Marlins Park in Miami after the game against the Atlanta Braves was canceled because of the death of pitcher Jose Fernandez.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly struggles with his emotions as he speaks during the team's press conference about the death of Jose Fernandez, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

Investigators inspect an overturned boat as it rests on a jetty after a crash, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, off Miami Beach, Fla.

Baseball fans stand for a minute of silence for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who was killed early Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016 in a boating accident in Miami, before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

MIAMI (AP) — Jose Fernandez made his major league debut against the New York Mets in 2013 and was scheduled to face them again Monday night.

Instead, Miami mourns and the Marlins must push on without their 24-year-old ace, who was killed in a boating accident early Sunday.

"Deep in our hearts there is a lot of pain," third baseman Martin Prado said. "Somehow we've got to overcome that."

Fernandez and two other men died when their 32-foot SeaVee slammed into a jetty off Miami Beach at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, authorities said. The news sent shock waves throughout Major League Baseball.

The other two victims were Emilio Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25, according to Darren Caprara, operations director of the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office.

The Marlins' Sunday afternoon game against Atlanta was canceled, but there were pregame tributes and moments of silence for him throughout both leagues. Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz asked the Tampa Bay Rays to cancel a pregame tribute they scheduled in his honor before his final game in their ballpark Sunday.

Fernandez's backstory made his death even more heart-wrenching. He escaped from Cuba by boat on his fourth try as a teenager, and when his mother fell into the Yucatan Channel during the journey, he jumped in and pulled her out.

"I don't have the words to describe the pain I feel," Ortiz said. "Jose was one of the special cases. The story behind him and his family and the way everything happened. You know how remarkable his career was going. But the most important thing was his kindness and the kind of person he was. It's hard, man."

A jersey with Fernandez's name and number hung in the Mets' dugout as they played Philadelphia at Citi Field. Mets manager Terry Collins reminisced about Fernandez's debut against his team three years ago.

"When the first pitch left his hand, the first thought is, oh, wow, this is something special," Collins said. "This was not only one of the greatest pitchers in the modern game, but one of the finest young men you'd ever meet, who played the game with passion and fun and enjoyed being out there."

Marlins players and team officials gathered at the ballpark to grieve together.

"All I can do is scream in disbelief," said Hall of Famer Tony Perez, a Marlins executive and native of Cuba. "Jose won the love of all. I feel as if I had lost a son."

An emotional news conference was attended by every player on the Marlins, except their ace. The players wore team jerseys — black ones.

Manager Don Mattingly and president of baseball operations Michael Hill flanked team president David Samson and unsuccessfully fought back tears. Slugger Giancarlo Stanton didn't speak, but in a tribute he posted on Instagram, he said "I'm still waiting to wake up from this nightmare."

"What he meant to me, our team, the city of Miami, Cuba & everyone else in the world that his enthusiasm/heart has touched can never be replaced. I can't fathom what his family is going through because We, as his extended Family are a wreck."

Fernandez was on a vessel that hit a rock jetty near a harbor entrance, said Lorenzo Veloz of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The boat remained in the water for several hours, its engines partially submerged as its nose pointed skyward, as debris from the crash was scattered over some of the large jagged rocks.

Veloz described the condition of the boat as "horrible," and added there was no immediate indication that alcohol or drugs were a cause.

Nighttime speed limits have been established in the waters off Miami for holidays but officials have resisted requiring licenses and safety training for adult boaters, said Terry Claus, a fishing charter captain who advocated for tougher safety regulations after a July 4, 2014, crash in Biscayne Bay killed four people.

News photos of the boat involved in Fernandez's death appear to show that it had blue interior lights, a decorative feature that — if they were on — could have impaired the driver's vision, Claus said.

"You're surrounded by all this blue light, and you can't see what's in front of you," Claus said, adding that a boater safety course would have explained the danger.

"Those blue lights are supposed to be on at the dock to make the boat look pretty, but when you're on the ocean, everyone can see you but you can't see anyone else."

Details about the boat and who was at the wheel have not been released by the wildlife commission.

Miami's Government Cut is a busy channel for cargo and cruise ships, smaller fishing boats and personal watercraft. The jetty that extends off the southern tip of South Beach becomes partially submerged at high tides, and if the boat was going fast enough for the bow to rise out of the water, "then it's very possible that he could not see any of those rocks in front of him," Claus said.

Also, while the area is well lit at night by South Beach's neon hotels and condominiums, this also creates a glare that can make spotting a safe route through the channel more difficult, Claus said.

"Especially if you're going fast, there's too much to take in," Claus said. "There's a lot of lights, there's a lot of markers for the cruise ships — red lights flashing, green lights flashing, white lights flashing, and there's a lot of boats running around. You have to be alert, and you have to slow down."

A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernandez was unsuccessful in his first three attempts to defect, and spent several months in prison. At 15, he and his mother finally made it to Mexico, and were reunited in Tampa, Florida, with his father, who had escaped from Cuba two years earlier.

The Marlins drafted him in 2011, and Fernandez was in the majors two years later at 20. He went 38-17 in his four seasons with Miami, winning the NL's Rookie of the Year award in 2013, and was twice an All-Star.

Last week Fernandez posted a photo of his girlfriend sporting a "baby bump" on his Instagram page, announcing that the couple was expecting its first child.

Fernandez became a U.S. citizen last year and was enormously popular in Miami thanks to his success and exuberant flair. When he wasn't pitching, he would hang over the dugout railing as the team's lead cheerleader.

"When I think about Josie, it's going to be thinking about a little kid," Mattingly said, pausing repeatedly to compose himself. "I see such a little boy in him ... the way he played. ... Kids play Little League, that's the joy Jose played with."

Mattingly then wiped away tears, and he wasn't alone.

Associated Press writers Jennifer Kay and Freida Frisaro contributed to this report from Miami.

