Story of Joe Jonas Trapped in Elevator With Ex Demi Lovato Was H - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Story of Joe Jonas Trapped in Elevator With Ex Demi Lovato Was Hoax: 'We Fooled Everyone'

Updated: Sep 26, 2016 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.