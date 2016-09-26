Photographer Who Got Nailed in Face With Football Speaks Out: 'I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Photographer Who Got Nailed in Face With Football Speaks Out: 'I'm The Real-Life Marcia Brady'

Updated: Sep 26, 2016 2:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.