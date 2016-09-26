San Diego County seeks poll workers for general election

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county of San Diego put out a call Monday for poll workers for the Nov. 8 general election.



Especially needed are workers bilingual in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese -- which the county is required to provide by law. Additionally, surveys have found a need in around 20 San Diego-area precincts for speakers in Khmer, Japanese, Korean and Hindi.



To become a poll worker, applicants must be a U.S citizen and registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in this country. Poll workers must have transportation to their assigned polling location, access to the internet for an online training course and attend a two-hour class in person.



The November election will include votes for president, Congress, the state Legislature and local offices. San Diegans will also decide the fate of numerous state and local ballot measures, including one on the Chargers' plan to build a downtown stadium and convention center annex, and another to raise the countywide sales tax by a half-cent to fund infrastructure projects.



Poll workers receive a stipend ranging from $100 to $175 depending on the assignment. Those who are bilingual receive an additional $15 if they are assigned to provide language assistance to voters.



Prospective poll workers can apply online at sdvote.com. More information is available by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at (858) 565-5800 or sending an email to pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov.