Rare surgery saves puppy at Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Humane Society is accepting adoption applications for a 3-month-old puppy that underwent a rare, lifesaving heart surgery.



Princess, an American Eskimo, suffered from a defect that interfered with her heart's ability to pump blood, and caused significant damage to the heart muscle. The puppy would have died without the surgery, which is rarely performed on shelter animals, according to the Humane Society.



The operation was performed 11 days ago by a cardiologist from VCA Animal Hospital.



"In July 2015, San Diego reached a milestone -- no more euthanasia of treatable animals in area shelters thanks to the collaboration and community support required to save the 45,000 animals entering San Diego shelters,'' said Humane Society President and CEO Gary Weitzman.



"Princess' heart surgery is an example of the lengths to which San Diego Humane Society is willing to go to maintain zero euthanasia,'' he said.



The Humane Society said her veterinarians and surgeon believe Princess will continue growing and should have no problem living an active and healthy, normal life.



Anyone interested in adopting Princess can complete a special adoption application online at sdhumane.org/princess before 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.