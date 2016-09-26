Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achilles tendon

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy says linebacker Manti Te'o will miss the rest of the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.

Te'o, a fourth-year linebacker from Notre Dame, was hurt in Sunday's 26-22 loss at Indianapolis.

The Chargers (1-2) have lost a big-name player for the season in each of their three games. Wide receiver Keenan Allen tore his right ACL in the season-opening loss at Kansas City and running back Danny Woodhead suffered the same injury in a home victory against Jacksonville.

McCoy calls it "a shame. It's another one of those guys you feel for, the way he's worked, what he's done, what he means to our organization."

Te'o was hoping to have a big season. He was selected as one of the team's captains after leading the Chargers with 107 tackles last season.

Mike McCoy discusses the shortcomings on Sunday, plus confirms the loss of Manti Te'o for the season:https://t.co/ylHcLqJ5Fk — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) September 26, 2016



Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.