Apartment fire spreads to dental office

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin damaged a two-story multi-use commercial building in the Park West area Monday afternoon.



The non-injury blaze erupted about 3:15 p.m. in a second-floor apartment above a dentist's office in the 2700 block of Third Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Everyone inside the ground-floor space -- including the dentist who practices there and a patient -- were able to get out safely, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said. The residential unit was unoccupied at the time, he said.



It took firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the flames. The personnel were able to contain the blaze to the apartment, though the medical office below it sustained some water damage.



The American Red Cross was called in to help two displaced residents arrange for interim housing.



The cause of the fire was under investigation.