Firefighters knock down quarter acre fire in Carmel Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters knock down quarter acre fire in Carmel Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out Monday afternoon alongside Interstate 5 in Carmel Valley. 

The fire broke out along I-5 near SR-56, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

There were no reports of structural damage.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.