Small brush fire burns near I-805 in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Firefighters put out a small brush fire that broke out in City Heights Monday afternoon. 

The fire broke out alongside I-805, just south of SR-15 interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

There are no reports of any structural damage. 

