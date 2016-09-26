Firefighters extinguish University City house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An intense wind-stoked fire tore through a University City home Monday afternoon, wreaking extensive damage but causing no reported injuries.

The blaze in the 6600 block of Red Deer Street broke out about 4:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The sole resident home at the time was able to get out safely, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.

It took crews about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were whipped by gusty winds that made the blaze a risk for spreading to nearby structures and foliage.

The couple who live in the house told firefighters the blaze might have been caused by a backyard grill they recently had been using, Swanson said.

The cause remained under investigation in the early evening.