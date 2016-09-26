The sick bald eagle has landed in the right hands - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The sick bald eagle has landed in the right hands

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A bald eagle is recovering after it was found sick in the East County last week. 

The bird was found dehydrated and near death by a hiker in Ramona. After some TLC from workers at the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center, the eagle is doing better now. 

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles more on the bird's recovery in this video report. 

