San Diego International Film Festival kicks off this week

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - If you love movies and need a little glitz and glamour in your life, then starting Wednesday you could be among the first to see the best independent films at the 15th Annual San Diego International Film Festival.

For five fun-filled days, the San Diego International Film Festival presents the best in independent film making, offering extraordinary indies and first looks at studio films vying for the Academy Awards, as well as panel discussions with filmmakers that will inspire, entertain, educate, and stimulate conversation among film lovers.

The 2016 San Diego International Film Festival is September 28th - to October 2nd. The San Diego International Film Festival is located in two separate villages: La Jolla ArcLight and the Downtown Gaslamp District.

On Thursday, Sept 29th, the Film Festival holds the Night with the Stars tribute held at the La Jolla Museum of Contemporary Art.

The KFMB stations are media partners for Wednesday night's opening night and after party.