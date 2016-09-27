California governor vetoes ban on public smoking at colleges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed legislation that would have expanded California's ban on public smoking to all California State University and community college campuses.

The governor announced Monday that he took action on the legislation that would have banned tobacco use on all 136 CSU and community college campuses.

The legislation by Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty of Sacramento would have prohibited chewing, dipping, smoking or vaping natural or synthetic tobacco products at the schools, which have about 2.5 million students.

Brown says the colleges already have that authority and are fully capable of setting their own smoking policies.

The Democratic governor previously signed legislation boosting the legal age to buy tobacco to 21.

