Mother of transgender teen suing Rady Children's

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Rady Children's Hospital is being sued by the mother of a transgender teen who committed suicide- accusing the hospital of discriminating against her son.

According to Katharine Prescott, her 14-year-old son - Kyler - was repeatedly referred to as a girl by the staff despite identifying as a male.

Prescott said she took Kyler to Rady Children's last year to be treated for depression and suicidal thoughts.

Kyler was discharged by the hospital's psychiatrist after 24-hours, but weeks later took his own life.

On Monday the hospital issued a statement that said the hospital cannot comment on the case and any allegations of discrimination are taken seriously.

Prescott said she is seeking some monetary damages in the lawsuit, but her attorney said that is not the heart of the claim.