Swarm of minor quakes shakes Southern California county

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A series of minor earthquakes has rattled a rural Southern California county along the U.S.-Mexico border.

No injuries or damage were reported Monday in Imperial County after more than 35 temblors struck in the morning in what seismologists call a "swarm" of quakes.

The largest earthquake recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey was magnitude 4.3 at 7:31 a.m. and was centered 35 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of El Centro.

According to the Southern California Seismic Network, more than 35 small earthquakes were recorded Monday in the area over a short period.

The region of large farms in the desert near the Salton Sea is known for extensive seismicity.