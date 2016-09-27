Semi-truck hauling oranges crashes on I-5 in Carmel Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Semi-truck hauling oranges crashes on I-5 in Carmel Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A tractor-trailer hauling oranges crashed on a freeway transition in Carmel Valley early Tuesday, which prompted a closure that stretched into the morning commute.
   
The semi truck hit a barrier on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to Carmel Valley Road and state Route 56 around 2:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The trucker was not injured.
   
The transition was shut down so the load of oranges could be transferred to a second truck, according to CHP officials. A SigAlert was issued and is now reopened as of about 8:15 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.