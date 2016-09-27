Semi-truck hauling oranges crashes on I-5 in Carmel Valley

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A tractor-trailer hauling oranges crashed on a freeway transition in Carmel Valley early Tuesday, which prompted a closure that stretched into the morning commute.



The semi truck hit a barrier on the ramp from southbound Interstate 5 to Carmel Valley Road and state Route 56 around 2:45 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The trucker was not injured.



The transition was shut down so the load of oranges could be transferred to a second truck, according to CHP officials. A SigAlert was issued and is now reopened as of about 8:15 a.m.