Heart-warming photo of First Lady and former president George W. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heart-warming photo of First Lady and former president George W. Bush goes viral

Posted: Updated:

Amongst political campaigns filled with negativity here's a presidential photo to warm your heart.
     
The photo shows First Lady Michelle Obama embracing former president George W. Bush.
     
The photo was snapped during a ceremony opening of the new African American History Museum in Washington D.C.
     
The Obama's often express gratitude toward the Bush's for their kindness during the political transition.
   
The picture has gone viral.

RELATED STORY:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.