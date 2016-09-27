Two woman sexually assaulted on beach at Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to identify and locate two suspects in two sexual assaults on a Camp Pendleton beach four months ago and a person of interest seen with them just beforehand.



Two women were sexually assaulted by two men they did not know on Del Mar beach on the south end of the military installation in the late afternoon hours of May 26, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Crime Stoppers.



Nearby surveillance cameras captured images of a man who was seen with the two suspects shortly before the attack took place. Authorities released the photos in hopes they would lead them to the suspects.



The person of interest seen in the surveillance photos was described as a thin and roughly 5-foot-9 Hispanic man in his mid-20s with dark brown hair with a military-style haircut and lettering tattooed on his left shoulder.



One suspect was described as a heavyset Hispanic man in his mid-20s with brown eyes, short dark brown hair, some type of facial hair and a deep voice. The other was only described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s with a medium build.



Anyone with information on the identity or location of either of the suspects or the person of interest was asked to call the NCIS at (760) 725-7854.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or by contacting the agency via email at sdcrimestoppers.org.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information in the case that leads to an arrest.