Kevin Hart tops Forbes list of highest-paid comedians

In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart is literally laughing all the way to the bank. The funnyman tops the Forbes magazine list of the highest-paid comedians with earnings of $87.5 million.

Hart, who had roles in the films "Central Intelligence" and "Secret Life of Pets" as well as his lucrative "What Now?" comedy tour, dethrones longtime earnings leader Jerry Seinfeld, who made $43.5 million.

The magazine compiled the estimated income from June 2015 to June 2016.

Amy Schumer made her list debut, landing in fourth place behind Terry Fator with earnings of $17 million. Schumer is the only woman to ever make the highest-paid comedians list.

Jeff Dunham was in fifth with $13.5 million, Dave Chapelle was next with $13 million and Jim Gaffigan earned $12.5 million for seventh place.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.