Chargers players spend time with local students

Chargers players spend time with local students

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Some of the Chargers are stepping off the field and into a local school to teach kids about the importance of having pride in their communities. 

They're also making a donation to the students at King-Chavez Athletics Academy

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has the details in this video report. 

