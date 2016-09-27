Little Italy FESTA celebrates 22 years!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It started as a small street festival with just ten vendors.



The annual FESTA! is the largest Italian cultural festival on the West Coast and will celebrate 22 years on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Over 120,000 visitors from all over the world will pay tribute to and celebrate the Italian heritage and culture that created this iconic neighborhood.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Little Italy helping you get ready for festival.