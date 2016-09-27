Colombia embarks on path to peace with historic accord

People pass by a poster that in Spanish reads "People vote yes for peace" in Cartagena, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, the day after the government signed a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, to end over 50 years of

Saul Lambis reads a newspaper carrying the headline in Spanish "Agreement Signing" in Cartagena, Colombia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, the day after the government signed a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, to end over 50

Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos, front left, and the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) Rodrigo Londono, known by the alias Timochenko, shake hands after signing the peace agreement between Colombia’s government and

People hold up letters that form the word "Peace" in Spanish during a gathering at Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia signed a peace agreement to end over 50 yea

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, delivers a speech after he signed a peace agreement between Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, in Cartagena, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Colombians are being giv

CARTAGENA, Colombia (AP) — After a half-century of bloody combat and four years of tense peace negotiations, now the hard work begins.

With the signing of a historic peace accord between the government and leftist rebels, Colombians must now show even more determination to implement an ambitious accord that will test their capacity for reconciliation and willingness to address longstanding inequality.

The first test is a referendum this weekend in which voters are being asked to ratify or reject the deal. If it passes, as expected, the thornier and still uncertain task of reopening old war wounds begins.

For starters, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia's estimated 7,000 fighters would have to turn over their weapons gradually to a team of United Nations-sponsored observers within six months.

A much tougher challenge will be providing a minimum of justice and compensation to millions of victims, a process that will require FARC rebels and state actors who want to avoid jail to confess their war crimes committed during a 52-year conflict marred by brutalities on all sides.

Longer-term, the two sides have drafted a daunting agenda to hasten the development of Colombia's long-neglected countryside. It includes addressing unequal land distribution and removing illegal coca crops that starting in the 1980s strengthened the FARC — and some say morally corrupted it — while other leftist insurgencies across Latin America fell by the wayside.

There's also the security risks posed by another smaller, more ideological rebel group, the National Liberation Army, or ELN, which along with armed criminal gangs could fill the void left by a retreating FARC.

The government and ELN announced peace negotiations of their own in March, but those talks have yet to start over the government's insistence the group renounce kidnapping. This week the ELN ordered a temporary unilateral ceasefire to allow the referendum on the FARC deal to take place without a problem, a gesture that some suggest indicates growing flexibility on the part of the group.

President Juan Manuel Santos and Rodrigo Londono, top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, formally signed the agreement Monday before a crowd of 2,500 foreign dignitaries and special guests, including U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.

Many in the audience, all dressed in white, had tears in their eyes as Santos removed from his lapel a pin shaped like a white dove that he has been wearing for years and handed it over to his former adversary, who fastened it to his own shirt.

It was one of many symbolic gestures during the 90-minute ceremony overlooking the colonial ramparts of Cartagena that filled Colombians with hope and optimism for the arduous work ahead implementing a 297-page accord that took four grueling years to negotiate.

"As head of state of the fatherland we all love, I want to welcome you to democracy," Santos said. Earlier, he led the crowd in chants of "No more war! No more war! No more war!"

Londono, best known by his alias Timochenko, called Santos "a courageous partner" and proclaimed there was no turning back on the FARC's decision to abandon Colombia's jungles.

"Let no one doubt that we are going into politics without weapons," he said before ending his speech with a simple but loudly applauded appeal for forgiveness

"I apologize for all the pain that we have caused," he said.

Across the country, Colombians celebrated with a host of activities, from peace concerts to a street party in the capital, Bogota, where the signing ceremony was broadcast live on a giant screen.

The signing was greeted with wild cheers followed by calls for Timochenko to be president from about 1,000 FARC rebels in the Yari Plains, a remote area of southern Colombia where the group recently concluded its last congress as a guerrilla army by endorsing the deal.

But there were also protests, including one in Cartagena led by conservative former President Alvaro Uribe, whose decade-long, U.S.-backed military offensive forced the FARC to the negotiating table. Shouting "Santos is a coward," the few hundred Uribe supporters vowed that if they gain power when the presidents steps down in 2018 they will undo an accord they say is harbinger of a Cuba-style leftist dictatorship.

The stiff domestic opposition, which will make implementation even tougher, contrasts with almost universal international acclaim abroad for the accord. European Union foreign policy coordinator Federica Mogherini said that with the signing of the peace agreement, the EU would suspend the FARC from its list of terrorist organizations.

The United States has yet to follow suit but Kerry said he is open to reconsidering its status.

"We clearly are ready to review and make judgments as the facts come in," he told reporters. "We don't want to leave people on the list if they don't belong."

Colombians' distrust of the FARC runs deep. Many families have been touched by rebel kidnappings, and it will take years to heal the wounds from a conflict that claimed 220,000 lives and drove 8 million people from their homes.

The rebels are equally skeptical of the government on which they will now depend for protection, a fact underscored by Timochenko's startled look when a low flyover by three fighter jets unexpectedly interrupted his speech.

"This time they came to salute peace instead of unload bombs," he joked upon resuming.

For all of the challenges ahead, though, many Colombians who thought peace would never come were carried away with emotion.

"This is something I waited for my whole life — that I dreamed of every day," said Leon Valencia, a former guerrilla who is one of the most respected experts on Colombia's conflict. "It's like when you're waiting for a child that is finally born, or seeing an old lover or when your favorite team scores a goal."

Associated Press writers Vivian Salama and Pedro Mendoza in Cartagena, Cesar Garcia in Yari Plains and Libardo Cardona in Bogota contributed to this report.

