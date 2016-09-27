The Parents of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Shot to Death Little Girl Are - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Parents of 11-Year-Old Boy Who Shot to Death Little Girl Are Being Sued for $10 Million

Updated: Sep 27, 2016 5:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.