Encanto residents speak out against development

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A proposed mix-use development in Encanto is one step closer to reality Tuesday.

The City Council voted to have staff begin negotiations with a proposed builder. The development is planned for an eight-acre empty lot at Euclid Avenue, just south of SR-94.

It will include 44 single family homes and 84 apartments along with rental space, a restaurant and coffee shop. Some residents are speaking out against the proposal, saying there wasn't enough community input.