Sharp RNs fight for quality patient care - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sharp RNs fight for quality patient care

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Registered nurses from Sharp Healthcare are speaking out as negotiations stall with their employer. 

Tuesday is the last day of scheduled bargaining between the two sides. Besides competitive salary, nurses are calling for improved efforts to recruit and retain experienced RN's in order to ensure high quality health care. 

The negotiations have been ongoing since July. 

