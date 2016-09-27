Driver arrested in Chargers intern hit-and-run case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of intentionally running down three pedestrians with his car last month following an early morning dispute in Pacific Beach.
San Diego police took Omar Gutierrez into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m., public affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.
RELATED: Chargers intern critically injured in Pacific Beach hit-and-run
The victims were crossing the street in the 900 block of Garnet Avenue about 1 a.m. on Aug. 5 when a silver sedan hit them. The driver continued on to the east and fled the area.
The three men hit by the car were hospitalized for treatment of various injuries, including cuts, broken bones and brain trauma. Investigators determined that the victims had gotten into a dispute with a man and woman just before the crash.
RELATED: Police review surveillance video of hit-and-run involving Chargers intern
A surveillance camera captured images of the couple and the involved vehicle, believed to be a late-model four-door Hyundai Elantra with brushed- aluminum wheels.
Police have not disclosed the nature of the confrontation that allegedly led to the vehicular assault.
RELATED STORY
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.