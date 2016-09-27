Driver arrested in Chargers intern hit-and-run case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of intentionally running down three pedestrians with his car last month following an early morning dispute in Pacific Beach.

San Diego police took Omar Gutierrez into custody shortly before 5:30 p.m., public affairs Lt. Scott Wahl said.

The victims were crossing the street in the 900 block of Garnet Avenue about 1 a.m. on Aug. 5 when a silver sedan hit them. The driver continued on to the east and fled the area.

The three men hit by the car were hospitalized for treatment of various injuries, including cuts, broken bones and brain trauma. Investigators determined that the victims had gotten into a dispute with a man and woman just before the crash.

A surveillance camera captured images of the couple and the involved vehicle, believed to be a late-model four-door Hyundai Elantra with brushed- aluminum wheels.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the confrontation that allegedly led to the vehicular assault.

