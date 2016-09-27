Local dog in the running to fetch unusual prize

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A La Mesa dog that crashed into a cement barrier and fully recovered is among eleven pets nationwide in the running for the 2016 Hambone Award.

The award honors the most unusual pet insurance claim of the year and comes with a big prize for the vets who treated the dog.

Oso is an Australian Cattle dog and about ten months ago when he was out for a romp his nose was almost ripped off in an accident.

Oso's injury was startling, but his owners, Denell and Ryan Mitchels, said it was all worth it.

The award would give a $10,000 grand to the pet emergency center of east county to care for other animals.

Voting runs through October 3rd, and if Oso's injury is the winner he will receive a big doggy gift basket.

You can vote online.