Man in wheelchair hit by car in Park West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 89-year-old man suffered severe injuries Tuesday when a car hit him as he was crossing a Park West-area thoroughfare in a wheelchair, authorities reported.

The senior citizen wheeled himself directly into the path of the northbound vehicle on Fifth Avenue at Hawthorn Street shortly after noon, according to San Diego police.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, a fractured pelvis and other trauma. The senior, whose name was not released, is expected to survive, Officer Dan Lasher said.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no marked crosswalk at the spot where the accident occurred, and the involved motorist told police he didn't see the pedestrian prior to the crash, Lasher said.

