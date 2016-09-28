SDPD: Body found in San Diego River near Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person was found dead Wednesday morning in the San Diego River near Linda Vista.



Someone called San Diego police around 3:30 a.m. and said a person was seen in the river Tuesday night and had not moved by early today. Police officers sent to an area along a bike path in the 5300 block of Friars Road located the body shortly after 7 a.m., San Diego police Officer Joshua Hodge.



Lifeguards and personnel from the county Medical Examiner's Office were summoned to retrieve the body, Hodge said.



It was not immediately clear whether the body was that of a man or a woman, but Hodge said the circumstances of that person's death did not appear suspicious.

