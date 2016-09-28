'World's Unluckiest Elephant' Headed to Sanctuary in Animal's Fi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'World's Unluckiest Elephant' Headed to Sanctuary in Animal's First Lucky Break in 50 Years

Updated: Sep 28, 2016 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.