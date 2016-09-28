Free mammograms Wednesday at Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Chargers are teaming up with Susan G. Komen to provide free mammograms.
The event will be held until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Club Lounge 5 at Qualcomm Stadium.
To be eligible, you must have had your last mammogram more than a year ago.
In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and one a day dies from the disease. However, if it's caught early, the most common type of breast cancer has a survival rate of nearly 99 percent.
In 2013, the Chargers were the first NFL team to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
If you'd like to find out if you qualify for the free mammogram event or if you have questions, call 619-508-8088.
The @Chargers are providing free mammograms at #QualcommStadium TODAY 8am-3pm for those over 40, w/o insurance or underinsured. #KomenSD pic.twitter.com/RFXUyzhScu— Komen San Diego (@KomenSanDiego) September 28, 2016
FREE mammogram event runs until 3 p.m. today at Qualcomm Stadium.— San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) September 28, 2016
DETAILS: https://t.co/LRoJ2bDFsM pic.twitter.com/cFdqbbd6RX
