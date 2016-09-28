Threat investigation at Carmel High School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Mount Carmel High School student was undergoing a psychological evaluation Wednesday after using a social-media website to post a statement that seemingly referred obliquely to campus gun violence, authorities reported.
   
San Diego police got a call about the Instagram posting -- which included an image of a firearm and a "very vague'' but potentially menacing comment -- shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, SDPD spokesman Joshua Hodge said.
   
Officers went to the teen's home and questioned him, determining that there was no credible threat against the Rancho Penasquitos school and that the boy seemed to be in need of a mental-health screening.
   
Police recovered no weapon at the student's residence and do not believe he had access to one, Hodge said.
   
The boy's name was withheld because he is a juvenile.

