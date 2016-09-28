California limits travel to North Carolina over LGBT law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The state of California has joined the list of those taking action against North Carolina for its law that limits LGBT protections against discrimination.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2df2RSF) that Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Tuesday prohibiting state agencies from compelling their employees to travel to states with laws that allow discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.
The law bans state-funded travel to North Carolina.
California's law applies to the University of California and the California State University system. It also could limit travel for conferences and training.
North Carolina's law blocks municipalities from expanding protections against sexual discrimination in public accommodations to LGBT people. It orders public schools and universities to ensure that students use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates.
