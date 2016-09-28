Barb: Vibrant puppy is full of spunk and energy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Barb: Vibrant puppy is full of spunk and energy

Breed: Chihuahua
Age: 3 months old
Gender: Spayed female
ID #: 222723
Adoption Fee: $195

Barb, a 3-month-old Chihuahua, is looking for a new best friend. This vibrant puppy is full of spunk and energy. Since entering San Diego Humane Society’s care, she has been very sweet with her caregivers and loves to frolic and play. Barb’s endless love is sure to fill your heart with more joy than you ever thought possible!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

