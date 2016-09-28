A Voter Registration Day Message From The Late Show

Not sure whether to vote this year? Let Stephen Colbert, John Cena, Anna Gunn, George Takei, Tituss Burgess, Trevor Noah, America Ferrera, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Alan Cumming, Simon Helberg, Bradley Whitford, Tim Meadows, and Chris Gethard convince you.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.