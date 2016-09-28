Film festival returns Wednesday through Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego International Film Festival is scheduled to begin Wednesday with the screening of its first film and an opening night party.
The festival, which runs through Sunday, will include a Thursday night gala honoring actress Annette Bening. The San Diego native, a winner of two Golden Globes and a four-time Oscar nominee, will receive the festival's Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in Cinema.
Bening is noted for roles in "American Beauty,'' "Being Julia,'' "The Kids Are Alright,'' and ``The American President,'' among others.
Other awards will go to actress Kate Beckinsale, who had roles in "Love and Friendship'' and the sci-fi fantasy "Underworld: Blood Wars,'' plus
"The Big Bang Theory'' cast member Simon Helberg, who made his feature film directorial debut last year with "We'll Never Have Paris,'' and Jason Mitchell, who portrayed "Eazy E'' in "Straight Outta Compton.''
The opening night film, "Other People,'' follows a struggling comedy writer who returns home to be with his sick mother and feels alienated in the place where he grew up.
A complete schedule, ticket options and list of venues in downtown San Diego and La Jolla is available online at sdfilmfest.com.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.