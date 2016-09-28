Crews battle brush fire on Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews battle brush fire on Camp Pendleton

CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - A brush fire burning on the grounds of Camp Pendleton was 30 percent contained Thursday.
   
The so-called Vallecitos Fire blaze broke out Wednesday in the northeastern reaches of the Marine Corps station, according to the base's public-affairs office. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's not uncommon for fires to be sparked by weapons training.
   
As of this morning, the fire had grown to roughly 190 acres, but it was not posing threats to any structures or base personnel, authorities said. There was no estimate for time of containment.
   
Crews from Cal Fire and Cleveland National Forest were aiding military firefighters in extinguishing the blaze.

