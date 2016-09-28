Mumps case reported at Cal State San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - An undergraduate student at Cal State San Marcos had mumps earlier this month and may have exposed others to the disease, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported Wednesay.

The period of potential exposure of students and staff at the North County campus was between Sept. 6-9, and Sept. 12-14, particularly in Science Hall 1, Science Hall 2 or Markstein Hall, according to the HHSA.

The student, who lived off-campus, has since recovered and it's unknown how the individual contracted the disease. Health officials said the student got sick despite being up-to-date with vaccinations.

"Cal State San Marcos is working closely with the county to notify individuals who were directly exposed to the person with mumps," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "We are encouraging immunizations for students and staff who are not up-to-date."

Individuals can become ill with mumps 12-25 days after exposure.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral disease that's spread by coughing, sneezing or close contact with an infected person. Mumps causes a fever, headache, earache and inflammation of the salivary glands that results in swelling and tenderness at the angle of the jaw.

Anyone who thinks that they may have mumps should contact their provider before going for care so proper precautions can be taken to prevent exposure to others, according to the HHSA.

Health officials said severe complications are rare, but can include meningitis, decreased fertility, permanent hearing loss and, in extreme cases, fetal loss during first trimester of pregnancy. There is no treatment for mumps, but most people recover without problems.

This spring, a small outbreak of 13 mumps cases at the University of San Diego was controlled with a mass vaccination campaign, according to the HHSA.

County health officials said the best way to prevent mumps is by getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Two doses of the vaccine are recommended -- one at 12 to 15 months of age and another at 4 to 6 years of age. A third booster shot is recommended for those in close living conditions when there is an outbreak.

More information about mumps, other vaccine-preventable diseases, and the vaccines that protect against them, is available online at sdiz.org or by calling the County HHSA Immunization Program at (866) 358-2966.