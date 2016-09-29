Driver in Chargers' intern hit-and-run case to be arraigned

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An accused hit-and-run driver will make his first court appearance, after allegedly running down three pedestrians with his car in pacific beach.



Omar Gutierrez, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the august 5 hit-and-run.



Investigators say Gutierrez got into a fight with Chargers' intern J'ron Erby and two other men and then struck them with his car as they crossed Garnet Avenue.



Erby suffered a brain injury and is still recovering.

