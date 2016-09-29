Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido being expanded - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido being expanded

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - In an attempt to relieve traffic in Escondido, a busy stretch of roadway is being widened. 
Bear Valley Parkway is being widened to four lanes between San Pasqual Valley Road and Boyle Avenue. 
