Tiny Orangutan Found With Bullet Lodged in Shoulder Attends Firs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tiny Orangutan Found With Bullet Lodged in Shoulder Attends First Day of School

Updated: Sep 29, 2016 11:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.