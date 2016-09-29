Police search for assault suspect in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search for assault suspect in La Mesa

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (CBS 8) - Police looking for man accused of assaulting an officer in La Mesa Thursday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at Lake Murray Blvd. and Maryland Avenue.

Police say a man assaulted an officer, crashed his car and took off on foot, than ran through a residential neighborhood in La Mesa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.