Hidden Cash event may be moved to downtown

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A hidden cash event slated to be held in Balboa Park this weekend may now be held downtown.

The Hidden Cash Balboa Facebook page says thousands of dollars have been hidden all over San Diego.

The first location was supposed to be unveiled in Balboa Park Saturday. A park representative is concerned about the crowd and possibility of damage.

Since Wednesday night, the organizers of the event say they're moving the hunt downtown to accommodate interest in the event.