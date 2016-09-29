Louisiana Flooding: Rescued dogs up for adoption

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Three dogs brought to San Diego County last week from flood-ravaged Louisiana were adopted Friday and 10 more adoptions are pending, according to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

A total of 65 dogs were flown here last Friday and taken in by the Humane Society and various animal rescue groups. Adoption applications were received over the past week, and pre-screened applicants met the first 18 canines that were made available.

The pending adoptions are for families that need to come back Saturday with their complete family or to bring their dog to meet the one they want to adopt.

Prolonged rainfall last month dropped up to 20 inches of precipitation in some Louisiana parishes in a few days, resulting in more than a dozen deaths and damage to tens of thousands of homes in what authorities have called the worst natural disaster in the United States since Superstorm Sandy four years ago on the East Coast.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that some animal shelters were damaged by the high waters while others became overcrowded with lost pets.

Dogs have been shipped off to Atlanta, Kansas City and northeast Ohio, among other places.

Since the canines arrived in San Diego, they've been receiving health exams, updated vaccinations, and been spayed or neutered. The Spay Neuter Action Project is scheduled to alter 30 to 35 dogs on Sunday, according to the Humane Society.

